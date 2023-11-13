Double victory for Radfield Home Care at Great British Care Awards

Radfield Home Care Shrewsbury & Oswestry secured two victory titles at the Great British Care Awards’ West Midlands Regional Finals that took place on 4th November at The International Convention Centre in Birmingham.

Lewis Collins, Radfield’s Recruitment Manager, won the Recruitment, Retention & Recognition award whilst Richard Cox, received the prestigious ‘Home Care Worker of the Year’ title

The award recognises the champions of high-quality, empathetic home care in the UK.

- Advertisement -

Richard Cox, a valued Care Professional of the team, received the prestigious ‘Home Care Worker of the Year’ title. “What an amazing night! It was such a pleasant surprise to have won the Home Care Worker award – this award also is due to the amazing colleagues that I work with and I’m sure will give them all a boost too. Hopefully, I can inspire more people to come into work in care, regardless of their background”, said Richard.

Showing equal strength was Lewis Collins, Radfield’s Recruitment Manager, who won the Recruitment, Retention & Recognition award, also known as the ‘Three R’s’.

On claiming his title, Lewis expressed gratitude and accomplishment: “I’ve been incredibly lucky to be able to pursue a values-led recruitment process in the two years I’ve been with Radfield. Focusing on quality rather than quantity, our team has diversified massively, grown organically and importantly, retained Care Professionals well – so to have that hard work recognised at the Great British Care Awards is a massive privilege”.

Additionally, Radfield’s dedicated team was a finalist in the “Home Care Team of the Year” category, narrowly missing out on the award.

Sonya Cole, Radflied’s Registered Care Manager, noted the crucial role teamwork played in achieving these recognitions. Having led the team to victory, she also had the rare honour of being invited to judge the award entries for other regions in the Great British Care Awards.

Starting in Shrewsbury, Radfield has been delivering care for over 40 years. Constantly striving for quality, the Radfield Home Care Shrewsbury & Oswestry office was named the UK’s Most Outstanding Home Care Office at the 2023 Home Care Awards. Championing care people both want and need they are committed to helping the nation age well by remaining connected to the things that matter most to them.