Shrewsbury residents celebrate 50 years of marriage

Love was in the air at a Shrewsbury care home when two residents celebrated a very special milestone.

Mike and Lillian celebrated their 50th at Oxbow Manor care home with their loved ones

Michael (Mike) Gater and his wife Lilian, toasted their 50th wedding anniversary at Care UK’s Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road.

To toast the special milestone, team members at Oxbow Manor decorated the home with balloons and banners for the occasion. Going above and beyond to ensure it was a special day, the team also surprised Mike and Lilian by inviting their family along to join the celebrations.

- Advertisement -

Both born and bred in Shrewsbury, Mike and Lilian first met as neighbours in 1960 and slowly became good friends, before eventually falling head over heels for one another. The couple went on to marry nearly 15 years later, on 20th October 1973 at Shrewsbury Registry Office.

Lilian has two children Pat and Les, along with five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren – who all adore Mike as their step-great-grandad.

Throughout their lives together, Mike and Lilian have enjoyed traveling together, with trips around the globe including America, Australia, Croatia, and Spain, to name a few. After living in different locations across the UK, the pair finally settled and bought their first house together in Harlescott.

When asked about their secret to a long and happy marriage, the pair agreed: “Patience and understanding – sprinkled with a lot of love”.

Emma Tillyer, Home Manager at Oxbow Manor, said: “We regularly celebrate big anniversaries and understand the importance of maintaining relationships and marking life’s milestones. We were honoured to be a part of such a special moment for Mike and Lilian. They are truly inseparable, and we can all learn a thing or two from their long-lasting marriage.

“Marking such a special occasion at the home allowed many of the residents to reminisce and share fond memories of their own wedding days, which was lovely to hear. Happy anniversary, Mike and Lilian!”