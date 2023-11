A Shrewsbury man has appeared at court charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency service worker.

The charge and court appearance follows an incident that took place in Shrewsbury on Thursday 9 November.

Simon Budd of Spring Gardens in Shrewsbury entered a not-guilty plea when he appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court.

The 41-year-old was remanded in custody.

He is now set to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday 11 December.