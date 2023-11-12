Arrests made after four injured in three car collision in Shrewsbury

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving and are helping police with enquiries following a serious collision in Shrewsbury last night.

The collision happened on Whitchurch Road at around 7.40pm and involved three vehicles near Wickes.

The collision involved a blue BMW 120 a white Vauxhall Corsa, and a blue BMW 125.

- Advertisement -

There are believed to have been five occupants of one of the BMWs, allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road, three of which were reported to have run off from the scene.

An off-duty paramedic was first at the scene with members of the public also assisting.

One person suffered serious injuries and was conveyed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, three others were taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury with an operations officer in attendance.

Also at the scene of the incident were the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car, a MERIT trauma doctor and the police.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has dash camera footage or home security footage of the incident by contacting them on 101 quoting the reference number 00436_i of November 11.