Dates for public drop-in events for Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan Consultation announced

Telford & Wrekin Council is inviting residents and stakeholders to come along to public drop-in events as part of the Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan consultation.

These sessions will provide an opportunity for the public to talk to the council’s strategic planning team and site promoters for larger sites and shape the borough’s new Local Plan.

The Local Plan sets out proposals for what development could happen and where, which councils are required by the government to review every five years. The current Telford and Wrekin Local Plan was adopted in 2018 so the council are now consulting on the new draft plan.

- Advertisement -

This draft Local Plan sets out what development could happen and where up to 2040. It focusses on ensuring a good mix of homes for all types of people, protecting public green spaces and the environment, regenerating our borough centres and market towns, helping older people in our community to live well, attracting new businesses and jobs, and supporting climate friendly development.

Sites for over half of the homes needed in the next twenty years already have planning permission, so the draft plan seeks to find new sites for the remaining 8,800 homes needed – equivalent to 441 homes per year. As the number of new homes built in the borough peaked at just under 1,500 in 2022, the draft Local Plan anticipates a reduction to this level of growth.

Five drop in events are planned around the borough, beginning in Telford Town Centre on Thursday 23 November, followed by three sessions close to areas where Sustainable Urban Extensions (SUEs) are proposed. These meetings will also be attended by the site promoters, and another general drop-in session in Horsehay. Members of the council’s strategic planning team will also be on hand to provide further information.

The full details are:

– Thursday 23 November 2023 | 4-7pm | Meeting Point House, Telford Town Centre – for general information

– Tuesday 28 November 2023 | 4-8pm | Shawbirch Community Centre, focused on the proposed SUE near Bratton

– Wednesday 29 November 2023 | 4-8pm | Leegomery Community Centre, focused on the proposed SUE near Wappenshall

– Tuesday 5 December 2023 | 4-7pm | Horsehay Village Hall, for general information

– Tuesday 12 December 2023 | 4:30pm – 8pm | St John’s Church Hall, Muxton, focused on the proposed SUE near Muxton

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab), Deputy Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and Cabinet Member for Homes and Enforcement, emphasised the significance of these public events, stating, “We encourage all residents and stakeholders to actively participate in these events. The Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan is a crucial document that will shape the future of our borough. Your input is invaluable in ensuring we create a thriving and sustainable community.”

The Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan consultation opened on Wednesday 25 October and will run for eleven weeks, until Friday 12 December 2024. To learn more, view the Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan, and provide your valuable input, visit telfordandwrekinlocalplan.co.uk.