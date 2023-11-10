Shropshire MPs meet Health Ministers

Shropshire MPs have met Health Ministers at the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) to confirm their determination to see the NHS press ahead with improvements for health provision to meet the needs of residents in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

The entrance to the Emergency Department at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

The meeting was attended by Philip Dunne, MP for Ludlow, Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury & Atcham, Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire and Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, together with Will Quince MP, Minister of State for Health, and Lord Markham, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State who has responsibility for NHS capital including hospital investment.

Senior officials from DHSC, NHS England and NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin were present.

Shropshire MPs sought clarity on the progress for the £312m Hospital Transformation Programme, which will see the largest investment in improving acute health services for residents across Shropshire, Telford and mid-Wales for a generation. They were given reassurances that the decision last week by the Department to seek advice from the Independent Reconfiguration Panel (IRP), requested by Telford & Wrekin Council, to consider 2021 Census data to inform the rationale for the proposed service transformation, will be rapidly assessed.

Current service levels and preparations for winter were also discussed. The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust has improved this year in its Emergency Care performance and the time patients wait in the Emergency Department. However, significant improvement is still required and there is no room for complacency. MPs emphasised continuing concerns from constituents about cases of inappropriately long waits for admission when attending A&E.

Ministers indicated that the winter delivery plan is being finalised and additional bed capacity will be introduced at Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital to help increase capacity this winter.

Philip Dunne MP commented: “This was a constructive meeting in which Ministers reconfirmed their desire to see this major investment in our acute hospitals proceed as a key part of plans to improve healthcare outcomes for patients in Shropshire.”

Daniel Kawczynski MP said: “The modernisation of Shropshire’s A&E services is the single largest investment awarded to the county. I am delighted that Health Minister Quince met with my colleagues and me to assure us about the Government’s commitment to delivering this investment that will have a transformative impact on patients.”

Helen Morgan MP said: “Improving health services is a key priority that comes up time and again in North Shropshire. It was very useful to meet with the Health Minister and colleagues to discuss plans to improve the situation in our county, including the extra beds – beds which will help relieve A&E pressure and help save lives.”

Mark Pritchard MP said: “I am glad that, despite local scaremongering by Labour, a 24 hour, 7 day a week, A&E Local has been secured at the Princess Royal Hospital and that many new and expanded clinical services will be delivered in Telford.”