Arrest made after firearm is discharged during fight in Shrewsbury

A man has been arrested after police were called to reports a fight in which a firearm was discharged in Shrewsbury.

Police were called to the incident at around 7pm last night on Mytton Oak Road.

During the incident, a firearm was discharged causing a 23-year-old man to suffer a minor hand injury.

- Advertisement -

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear and is currently in police custody.

Officers are on patrol in the area to offer reassurance to concerned residents.

Enquiries are on-going and detectives are appealing for witnesses.

Chief Inspector Mark Reilly said: “We know incidents of this nature can be concerning for our local communities and will have officers, including police community support officers, in the area to offer reassurance. If anyone is concerned I would urge them to speak to an officer.

“Our enquiries into the incident are on-going and we have a man in police custody. If anyone has information that could help with our enquiries please get in contact.”

Any witnesses can contact police on (01743) 237437 – DS Alex Sullivan.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.