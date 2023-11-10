Shrewsbury School to host two evenings of musical recitals with St Cecilia Concerts

Shrewsbury School is set to host two evenings filled with musical recitals performed by the school’s talented pupils and community choir.

The annual St Cecilia Concerts take place on Friday November 17th and Saturday November 18th, with each concert featuring its own programme of music, showcasing the best in musical abilities from Shrewsbury School pupils.

On Friday the audience will be treated to the School’s Symphony Orchestra performing Shostakovich Jazz Suite No.2, Dvorak Symphony No. 9 ‘New World’ i. Adagio – Allegro molto, conducted by the Director of Music, Maria McKenzie. There will also be performances from the school’s Wind Orchestra, Concert Band and String Orchestra.

Saturday’s programme will feature a performance of Materna Requiem by Rebecca Dale, alongside the Shrewsbury School Community Choir & Chamber Orchestra conducted by Richard Robbins, the school’s Head of Choral Music.

Both events take place at Shrewsbury School’s Alington Hall, starting at 7.30pm on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets for both performances are free and can be booked via www.ticketsource.co.uk/shrewsburyschool