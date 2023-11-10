7 C
Lantern-making workshops to take place ahead of Ellesmere’s Winter Festival

Fizzgigs, Ellesmere’s community arts group, is running lantern-making workshops on Sunday November 19th and Tuesday 21st November.

Young and old alike will be able to create their own lanterns to carry in the Winter Festival parade from the Wharf transporting Father Christmas around the town to the old Market Hall where he will be delivered to his grotto

Chairman of Fizzgigs Mirjana Garland said that members of the group were already busy creating large lanterns and characters. ‘Every year we choose a different theme. We are confident everyone will love this year’s!’

“The lantern making workshops give the chance to for everyone to get involved in the festival and parade. It’s a great opportunity for the community to come together. Some people come year after year. It’s an opportunity to have a bit of fun,’ she said.

The Winter Festival takes place on Friday, 24th November. The parade will begin at approximately 6pm.

The free lantern making workshops will be held at Ellesmere Town Hall between 1pm and 5pm on Sunday, November 19 and between 6pm and 9pm on Tuesday November 21st.

All materials are provided. Children of primary school age must be accompanied by an adult.

“It’s sensible to wear old clothes as you may get messy,” said Mirjana.

