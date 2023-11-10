4.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 10, 2023
Partner appointment expands law firm’s employment offering in Shropshire

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire law firm mfg Solicitors has strengthened its Employment and HR Services department with the appointment of a new partner.

Sally Morris and Beverley Smith from mfg Solicitors

Based at the firm’s Telford office, employment law expert Beverley Smith has joined mfg, working closely with partner and head of department, Sally Morris.

With a 17-year legal career, Beverley specialises in a wide variety of complex employment and personnel-related matters – including tribunal claims, unfair dismissal and discrimination cases, TUPE advice, employment contracts and settlement agreements.

A member of the Employment Lawyers Association, she is also a widely-respected specialist in general advisory work such as flexible working, absence management and bonus provisions.

Sally Morris, partner and head of the employment and HR services department at mfg Solicitors said: “Beverley is a talented and commercially-aware employment law specialist which is underlined by her reputation across the West Midlands as a first-class, straight-talking solicitor.

“As a department, more and more businesses are coming to us for advice, and this includes across Shropshire where Beverley’s role is to build on that growth, but also open new doors for us in the county’s business community.

“Overall, I am delighted to welcome Beverley to mfg and just weeks in the feedback from our clients has already been superb. She is set to make an important impact in the months and years ahead as we work to ensure clients safely overcome any pitfalls and have all the right processes in place.”

Beverley Smith added: “The reputation Sally and the department have is immense so I am delighted to join the firm and to support our further growth in Shropshire.

“Employment law is an intricate and constantly-changing landscape with so many reforms being introduced, or set to be rubber-stamped in the coming year. This means our clients need fast and practical solutions to their employment-related issues so I am looking forward to working alongside them.”

