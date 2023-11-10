4.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 10, 2023
- Advertisement -

Further investment in Digital Print at WPG

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

WPG has ramped up production in their digital print with a brand-new Konica Minolta AccurioPress C12000 digital press.

Tony Sherratt & Paul Jones MD pictured with the brand-new Konica Minolta AccurioPress C12000 digital press
Tony Sherratt & Paul Jones MD pictured with the brand-new Konica Minolta AccurioPress C12000 digital press

The installation of this cutting-edge digital press promises to take their digital printing to a whole new level and allow WPG to offer a more efficient, high-quality digital print service.

Paul Jones, WPG Joint MD says, “Not only are we amazed by the high quality print the new Konica press delivers, but also that it does so at an extremely fast speed, meaning we can take on more work and offer even quicker turnaround times for our customers.

- Advertisement -

Another hugely beneficial feature is the long sheet capability. Landscape brochures are a popular choice for a lot of our customers and previously, we have had to print them on our litho machines, this along with the larger range of media options, will increase the range of jobs we can offer to our customers.”

This new press also has an Intelligent Quality Care system which eliminates waste in the process and further improves WPG’s ISO 9001 & 14001 accreditations.

This new investment follows recent upgrades to their litho and large format presses, and means they are fully equipped to deliver efficient, top-quality print to meet growing demand.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP