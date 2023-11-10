Community care provider selected as finalist at national care sector awards

A community care provider with services in Shrewsbury has been selected as a finalist at the prestigious Caring UK awards this year.

The team at Radis has been providing support for thousands of vulnerable adults in England and Wales since 2001

The training team at Radis Community Care has been nominated in the ‘Commitment to Training and Development’ category for their dedication to business-wide training and development.

The annual Caring UK awards celebrate the achievements of people and organisations in the care sector.

Radis has been specifically shortlisted for its three strand training delivery approach which provides training that is ‘personal’, ‘person-centred’ and in accordance with ‘legislation and standards’.

Vincent Carlyon, has been providing training for more than 30 years and is training manager at Radis.

He said: “This is a fantastic achievement for the training team at Radis. Often training and development isn’t at the forefront of people’s minds, it goes on in the background, but it is transformational for staff who want to progress and learn, the people we care for whose needs always change, and their loved ones who need to feel that reassurance.

“I tend to take a step back and think if it was a member of my family being cared for I’d want someone who is very knowledgeable and very understanding about the conditions that my loved one has in order to give the best care, and training and development is how we do that.”

The training and development programme at Radis is done through in-person and virtual classroom-based sessions to allow flexibility and an interactive learning experience. This is all done through their learning management system which helps with enrolments, surveys, staff development monitoring, producing reports amongst other training.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Leicester on Thursday, 7th December, 2023.