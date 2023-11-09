Telford College is commended in national awards competition

Telford College has been commended in a national competition for educators showing ‘a high level of innovation, impact and sustainability’.

Telford College’s digital skills employer hub

It is one of just 10 UK colleges to have been shortlisted for the City & Guilds Award for Engagement With Employers at this year’s Beacon Awards.

The annual competition is organised by the Association of Colleges to celebrate the best and most innovative practice in the sector. Finalists will be announced at the AoC conference in Birmingham on November 14.

- Advertisement -

Telford College’s entry included a spotlight on its growing network of Employer Hubs, which have allowed the team to work more closely with employers on shaping the curriculum, including preparation for T-Levels.

It also showcased the work being done to develop students’ maths and digital skills, as well as work placements, industry visits, and the comprehensive series of employer talks and masterclasses built into the college’s enrichment programme.

Telford College assistant principal Sarah Jones said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been commended once again in these prestigious awards. It is a fabulous endorsement of the close partnerships we are developing with local businesses to provide them with the skills they need.

“The category required us to show how we recognise, celebrate and promote exemplary practice in the delivery of provision that is responsive to the needs of employers.

“We had to demonstrate a whole college approach to meeting the training, development and recruitment needs of many employers, including apprenticeships.

“It also called for evidence of systematic networking and collaboration with other organisations, positive feedback from employers, and outstanding achievement rates.”

Organisers said: “The Beacon Awards celebrate the best and most innovative practice among UK further education colleges. The aim of the awards programme is to demonstrate and promote the far-reaching impact of colleges on their students and the communities they serve.”