Police release new image of missing Church Stretton man ‘Jiggsy’

Police officers searching for missing Shropshire man Christopher Jiggins, known as Jiggsy, have released a CCTV image of the last confirmed sighting of him.

The last confirmed sighting of Christopher Jiggins, known as Jiggsy, was captured near the Family Shopper on Sandford Avenue in Church Stretton

The image was captured near the Family Shopper on Sandford Avenue in Church Stretton shortly before 7.55am on Monday 30 October.

Jiggsy, 56, has been missing from Church Stretton in Shropshire since 7pm on Sunday 29 October.

He’s described as white, well-built, bald and with a distinctive moustache. He was last seen wearing camouflage clothing, shorts and boots and is known for wearing a hessian cape.

DI Richard Davies, leading the search for Jiggsy, said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Jiggsy and would urge anyone who may have seen him to please get in touch.

“At this stage he could be anywhere in the country and we believe he may be living off-grid.

“Jiggsy, if you are reading this then please get in touch to let us know you are OK. You’re not in any trouble and we can leave you be once we know you are safe, if that’s what you want.

“If you are with Jiggsy now or have seen him in the last few minutes then please call 999.”

If you have any information about where he may be or that may help find him contact the Shrewsbury reactive CID team on 01743 237414 or email DL-F-ReactiveCIDShrewsbury@westmercia.police.uk.