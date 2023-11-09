His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh visits Telford

The Duke of Edinburgh visited the Dawley Squadron at the Royal Yeomanry, Dawley Reserve Centre and the Army Reservists during a visit to Telford on Wednesday.

The Duke enjoyed some tea and cakes with local veterans and members of the Royal British Legion. Photo: Telford and Wrekin Council

During his visit, The Duke met members of the Shropshire Army Cadet Force, Royal Air Cadet Force Cadets and Royal Navy Cadets where he watched some demonstrations of their training activities.

HRH also visited Dawley Town Hall where he was met by Councillor Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and Chair of Great Dawley Town Council; Councillor Raj Mehta, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Inclusion, Engagement, Equalities & Civic Pride; and Councillor Chris Turley, Chair of the Telford Armed Forces Covenant.

The Town Hall was celebrating its 150 year anniversary as a much-loved venue and was laid out as a Veterans’ tea party where The Duke enjoyed some tea and cakes with local veterans and members of the Royal British Legion. The venue plays host to a Veteran’s ‘calm café’ every fortnight, offering local veterans a place to meet other veterans and access mental health support.

HRH met Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold and Silver award holders from Telford and Wrekin.

Finally, The Duke unveiled a plaque commemorating his visit on the 150th anniversary of Dawley Town Hall.

Earlier this year, over 30 high street businesses in Dawley signed the ‘Armed Forces Covenant’, leading to the town being named the UK’s first official ‘Armed Forces friendly’ high street.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise by the nation ensuring that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and Chair of Great Dawley Town Council, Councillor Shaun Davies said:

“On behalf of Great Dawley Town Council and Telford & Wrekin Council, we were honoured to welcome The Duke of Edinburgh to Telford today.

“With an estimated armed forces community of around 20,000 residents, we were delighted to showcase some of the work we do as a council to protect and support our veterans and armed forces personnel who live and work in our borough.

“Our high street in Dawley is a leading example of this and we thank and congratulate those businesses for their continued support towards the veteran community.

“We are so very proud of all of our armed forces community, we really do honour them, and their families, for the personal sacrifices they continue to make to serve our country.”