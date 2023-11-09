5.3 C
HGV driver jailed for causing death by dangerous driving

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man has been given a four year sentence after he was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

Patrick Casey was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving
Patrick Casey, aged 22 of Cornamuckla, Broomfield, Castleblayney in County Monaghan, Republic of Ireland was found guilty on Tuesday 7 November of causing the death of 24-year-old Callum Powell on the A5 at Nesscliffe, on January 23, this year.

The court heard how Casey, who was driving a HGV, was overtaking another HGV on a single carriageway, before colliding with a Vauxhall Astra driven by Callum, who was from Ruyton, Shropshire. Sadly, Callum was pronounced dead at the scene.

Casey appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court where he was given a four year and two month custodial sentence, as well as being handed a driving ban for seven years and one month.

Sergeant Alex Saxton, from the Operational Policing Unit based in Telford, said:

“This is a tragic case, which has had a huge impact on all involved. Sadly, the whole incident could have easily been avoided if different decisions were made by Casey when in control of vehicle with such power.

“I know this sentence won’t bring Callum back, but I hope it sends a message to other road users to be more considerate when using the roads, as actions can have devastating consequences.”

