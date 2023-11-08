Telford woman convicted after waste dumped at fly-tipping hotspot

A tenant who failed to take reasonable steps to prevent her waste being fly-tipped will have to pay more than £1,500 following a Telford & Wrekin Council prosecution.

A mattress and cardboard boxes were found dumped in Regent Street. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford Magistrates Court found Razia Ishaq, 36, of Regent Street, Wellington, guilty in her absence of failing to comply with her waste duty of care.

A mattress and cardboard boxes were found dumped in Regent Street by a council officer during a day of action targeting areas where reports of fly-tipping were high.

Inside one of the boxes was a utility bill addressed to a property in the same street. The defendant was later identified to be the tenant of that property and was issued with a fixed penalty notice which she chose not to pay, resulting in Telford & Wrekin Council bringing a prosecution.

At a previous hearing, Ishaq claimed the waste, found on 10 August 2022, did not belong to her, as she had only recently moved into the property. Council tax records, given in evidence at the hearing on 2 November, proved otherwise.

Magistrates ordered her to pay a fine and costs totalling £1,523.81.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and Cabinet Member for Homes and Enforcement said:

“This prosecution shows Telford & Wrekin Council takes environmental crime extremely seriously.

“Everyone has a responsibility for getting rid of their waste properly – this is their duty of care – and we will take action to punish those who fail to do so.

“It doesn’t matter whether the waste is from a DIY project, declutter or garden tidy, it’s down to residents to make sure their waste is disposed of safely and legally.

“We encourage people to check that anyone they employ to dispose of their waste is licensed with the Environment Agency, so they don’t end up with a fine or being taken to court.

“Fly-tipping is not only an eyesore it poses a risk to health and is a drain on council resources which could be better spent on vital services. I urge residents to report all acts of fly-tipping.”