Shrewsbury Road in Bomere Heath to be resurfaced

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Road in Bomere Heath is to be resurfaced later this month as part of Shropshire Council’s annual resurfacing programme.

Resurfacing work will take place in Bomere Heath

The work will take place under a road closure from Monday 20 to Friday 24 November and from Monday 27 to Tuesday 28 November, with work carried out from 9.30am to 2.45pm each day.

A signed diversion will be place.

Access to properties and businesses within the closure will be provided when safe to do so. Staff on site will be able to assist with access, though there may be a bit of a wait while they make the site safe for people to travel to their property.

People are asked not to park on the road during the day while the work is in progress.

The planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

