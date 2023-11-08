Music-loving character remembered by town

A lasting tribute has been made to a Wellington man who was well known as one of the town’s much-loved characters.

Pictured from left, Anna Hill, manager of Wellington Library, Richard Smartt of The book-ends and Dave Staniforth of Bowring Park Users Group

Paola Armstrong, events, marketing and communications officer at Wellington Town Council, explained that David Corbett was a familiar face to many local people.

She said: “He was a regular visitor on his bicycle to Bowring Park to enjoy a morning cappuccino at the café and chat to others enjoying the green space.

“David had a wide-ranging set of interests, none more so than his love of light music.

“After publishing a book called ‘Those were the Days’ in 2013 he went on to produce and present a weekly internet radio broadcast called The Light Programme from 2017 until shortly before his death earlier this year.”

As a tribute to him The Bowring Park Users Group sourced a copy of his book through thenew ‘book-ends’ shop in Duke Street, Wellington, and donated it to Wellington Library in his memory.

Dave Staniforth said: “It is so pleasing that David’s encyclopaedic knowledge of music can now continue to be shared and enjoyed by people.”