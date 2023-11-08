6.7 C
Hospitality businesses back hard-hitting drink-driving campaign

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Hospitality businesses have backed a newly-launched drink-driving campaign which is being spearheaded by Shropshire-based Wenlock Spring.

Wenlock Spring's Bruce Orme and Stephen Tuck with Tom Skone, manager of The Armoury in Shrewsbury, PC Stuart Coote and Vicki Bristow from the West Mercia Police Road Safety Team
Wenlock Spring’s Bruce Orme and Stephen Tuck with Tom Skone, manager of The Armoury in Shrewsbury, PC Stuart Coote and Vicki Bristow from the West Mercia Police Road Safety Team

Pubs and restaurants are getting behind ‘The Only One for the Road’ campaign, which is encouraging drivers not to risk even one alcoholic drink if they are driving this Christmas. 

Wenlock Spring has launched the campaign in conjunction with West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Tom Skone, manager of The Armoury in Shrewsbury, said: “We’ve been working with Wenlock Spring for quite a few years now and I think this is a really important campaign which we are delighted to be supporting.

“We see lots in the news about drink-driving and I think it’s vital that people are made aware of the dangers.

“It is also important to make people aware that there are so many alternatives to drinking  alcohol. I know a lot of people are wary of drinking things like non-alcoholic beer, but I think if people tasted them they would be pleasantly surprised and get on board.”

Alexandra Pugh, general manager of The Peach Tree in Shrewsbury, said: “This campaign is amazing and one that all hospitality businesses need to get behind.

“Drink-driving is very serious, particularly as we enter a time of year where there are lots of parties and the temptation for people is greater.

“It is vital that people who are driving stay clear of alcohol and stick to one of the many alternatives available, including water.

“The ‘low and no’ alcohol market is growing and we now do the zero percent ciders as well as beers and gins so people feel like they’re having an alcohol drink, but are not actually getting the alcohol.” 

With freshly-liveried delivery vans making the point of the campaign clear, Wenlock Spring has also printed more than 100,000 beer mats, posters and glasses with the message for drivers to steer clear of alcohol.

Any businesses wishing to support the campaign and download one of the posters can visit wenlockspring.co.uk/home.

Matthew Orme, director at Wenlock Spring, said: “We’re proud to have launched such an important campaign in conjunction with West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, and are pleased to see hospitality businesses getting behind it.

“It’s very easy for people to get caught up in the festive spirit and overindulge, but we are urging motorists to not even risk having one alcoholic drink.

“Drivers should be able to go out and enjoy themselves, and they still can by drinking one of the many non-alcoholic drinks available to them, whether that be water, beer or gins.

“The most important thing is they and everyone else gets home safely at the end of the night.” 

In the last three years, 23 people have died and 154 have been seriously injured in collisions where alcohol has been listed as a contributory factor across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire. 

Across the region, 156 people were arrested in the run up to last Christmas for being over the limit whilst behind the wheel. 

