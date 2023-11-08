Have you seen Telford teenagers Rylie and Caine?

Police are appealing for anyone who has seen two teenagers missing from Telford to get in touch.
Rylie Preece, 17, and Caine Connor, 16, went missing from Telford on Monday 6 November. It is believed they are together.
Rylie is described as 6ft, with green eyes and curly auburn hair. He is of a slim build.
When he went missing, he was wearing a black tracksuit jacket and bottoms, a blue top and black Nike trainers.
Caine is described as a 5ft 8, of stocky/medium build with light brown/fair hair.
He was wearing a black tracksuit, black coat, black woolly hat and a man bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 999 immediately.