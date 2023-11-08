Celebration as new school opens in Shrewsbury

A brand new, state-of-the-art special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) school opens at Bowbrook in Shrewsbury today.

Cllr Kirstie Hurst-Knight and Headteacher Ali Bellaby (middle) with families at the new Keystone Academy. Photo: Shropshire Council

The opening of The Keystone Academy marks the final stage completion of a great project which involved the development of the recently opened Bowbrook primary school and SEND school after both were given planning approval in September 2022.

Specialist academy

The new school, operated by the Youth Engagement Schools (YES) Trust, will accommodate up to 120 neurodivergent pupils, aged 4-16 with a range of social, emotional and mental health needs.

The specialist academy offers modern teaching environments and includes outdoor learning spaces, ripe for developing a Forest School environment, a habitat, a pond and horticulture area.

Indoor and outdoor sports facilities have also been catererd for that can be used by both the school and wider community.

Digital technology throughout the school, including an immersion room for all around sensory learning experiences and a variety of sensory spaces, that will be equipped to cater for different sensory needs, enabling pupils to regulate themselves and receive positive sensory input as part of their individualised curriculum.

A colour palette throughout that has been sensitive to research in relation to supporting and soothing neurodivergent learners.

Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Cabinet Member for Children and Education said:

“I am delighted to see The Keystone Academy now opening its doors at its new purpose-built school and welcoming its first pupils.

“This is an exciting development that will enable Shropshire children with SEND to access high quality specialist provision within the community of Shropshire and will support children to prepare effectively for life as an adult.

“The academy is one of several projects, we are investing in to secure high-quality and sustainable provision of primary and secondary places in the town and surrounding areas.

“With the number of pupils with SEND requirements – both in Shropshire and nationally – rising steadily, this is a fantastic opportunity to build a school which caters for the needs of those pupils. It will also complement the provision already in place in the county.”

“This is a fantastic new chapter in our development to future proofing school placements in particular for our SEND children and young people for the foreseeable future.

“I’d like to wish all pupils and staff the very best on their first week at their brand-new school.”

Purpose built for the needs of pupils

Shropshire Council applied for and secured DfE funding for a SEND free school. Together with the Department for Education a process was carried out to secure the Trust to run the new school.

After a competitive process, the Youth Engagement Schools (YES) Trust secured DfE approval to operate the school. The council will continue to commission places at the school.

Ali Bellaby, Headteacher said: “I am delighted to be opening our brand-new school, with a wonderful environment which is purpose built for the needs of our fabulous pupils. For those children (and staff) who joined The Keystone Academy in our temporary school last academic year, this is both incredibly exciting and a bit nerve-wracking, as change can be scary!

Now we are finally in the school, the opportunities we can build and create are endless. Inspiring our learners will continue to be at the very heart of our practice and with fabulous facilities, we will be able to maximise the learning potential for all of our learners, adapting to their individual needs. This is such an exciting time!”