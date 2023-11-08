New company and office launched in Shrewsbury

The Protectors Financial, which launched earlier this year has opened its new office in

Shrewsbury.

Dan Harris, Managing Director of The Protectors Financial

The Protectors specialise in arranging mortgages, life and critical illness cover, income protection and business protection.

Dan Harris, Managing Director, said opening an office in his home town of Shrewsbury, is an exciting step for the company and will also create new job opportunities.

- Advertisement -

He said: “We have always wanted to have a presence in Shrewsbury, to allow clients to to meet with us via phone and video, home visits and now coming to visit us at our office”.

“It’s incredible just how quickly it’s progressed, but a lot of hard work has been put in and very excited for the future”

“We are fully expecting the Shrewsbury office to grow and looking to expand with customer liaison staff and further advisers in the new year”

Dan Harris, Managing Director, has been involved within the financial and insurance industry for over 16 years. Starting straight out of school, his passion has always been helping clients purchase their next dream home and then making sure they are protected once in it.

The Branding around the company is based around the company being a superhero team called “The Protectors”, protecting clients against the worst things can happen in life.

“I have seen from my years in the industry that not everyone feels comfortable talking about death and making plans for what would happen to their family if the worst was to happen, so I wanted to create something to make the experience less daunting and more visual for clients to be able to make a more informed decision and making sure they are sufficiently covered”

“So far, the response on the branding from clients and partners is great and looking forward to showing everyone our plans for taking it forward”.

“For Mortgages, we already work alongside some great business partners in the area and hope to further develop those relationships and create new ones to expand further.”