Telford and Wrekin war memorials given final clean up for Remembrance Sunday

War memorials across the borough are being given a final clean up ahead of Remembrance Sunday this coming weekend.

The Ironbridge War Memorial which is one of many war memorials to be given a clean up ahead of Remembrance Sunday. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council is sprucing up the memorials and surrounding areas as part of the Council’s ongoing commitment to clean and maintain them throughout the year.

Work has included weeding, strimming, hedge trimming, leaf sweeping, jet washing of pathways, cleaning of paved areas and litter picking.

Monuments, memorials and plaques have also been cleaned up as part of the work as the nation commemorates the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts on Sunday 12 November.

War memorials can be found at a number of locations across Telford and Wrekin including Ironbridge, Jackfield, Dawley, Oakengates, Wrockwardine and High Ercall and many other places.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (the Economy & Neighbourhood Services), said: “War memorials are an extremely important part of our borough and maintaining them is essential to recognise those who served our country and so that current and future generations can honour and remember them.

“We maintain our memorials throughout the year and have completed a final visit in the run up to Remembrance Sunday to make sure they are as we expect them to be.

“Remembrance Sunday is a day when many people will visit them to pay their respects or walk or stand alongside them during Remembrance Sunday parades.

“We will continue to make sure that our war memorials are clean and maintained throughout the year so they remain a lasting and fitting tribute to all those that lost their lives during the conflicts.”

Councillor Raj Mehta (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Inclusion, Engagement, Equalities and Civic Pride, added: “We are extremely proud of all our war memorials across the borough which give residents a focal point in their community to honour and remember all those who served our country with such honour.

“Making sure the memorials and surrounding areas look clean and tidy is important all year round but particularly at this time of year ahead of Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday.

“I’m sure communities will come together as they always do to be part of this national period of reflection where we commemorate all those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.”