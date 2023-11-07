Shropshire backing for improve financial wellbeing campaign

Shropshire’s savings and loans co-operative is asking people to ‘do one thing’ to improve their financial wellbeing as part of the Money and Pensions Service’s Talk Money Week which ends on Friday.

Steve Barras, Development Officer at Just Credit Union

As part of this year’s theme, Just Credit Union is asking everyone to get involved in what could be something major, like creating an in-depth budget, or something smaller, like opening a savings account for something special in 2024.

Money Week aims to reduce the stigma around money by encouraging conversations among everyone, from families and friends to colleagues and communities.

Steve Barras, Development Officer at Just Credit Union, said: “Whatever people choose to do, Just Credit Union is also asking people to talk to others about what they are doing, and why, in the hope of inspiring them to join in too.

“We all find it difficult to talk about money, but those who do make better informed and less risky financial decisions, feel less stressed or anxious and more in control, have stronger personal relationships, and help their children form good lifetime money habits.

“We will be sharing some hints and tips that can help people get those conversations going.”

Last year Talk Money Week was supported by hundreds of organisations including major banks, various government departments, NHS Trusts across the UK and charities like Citizens Advice and Money and Mental Health, with even more expected this time around.

Steve added: “Talk Money Week is also a great opportunity to celebrate the work we do to help people who live in our community get more control of their finances reduce their stress and take control of their money.”

Just Credit Union’s hints and tips will be available on the news section of their website at justcreditunion.org and on their social media pages.