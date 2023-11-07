6.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Advertisement -

Helen Morgan re-selected as Liberal Democrat candidate for North Shropshire

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

MP Helen Morgan has been unanimously re-selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for North Shropshire at the next General Election after a vote of constituency members.

Helen Morgan has been unanimously re-selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for North Shropshire at the next General Election
Helen Morgan has been unanimously re-selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for North Shropshire at the next General Election

This comes as the party gears up for a General Election which is likely to be in May or October next year.

At the 2021 by-election, Helen Morgan won 17,957 votes to the Conservatives on 12,032. Labour came third with 3,868 votes – setting North Shropshire up for a two-horse race between Conservatives and Liberal Democrats in 2024.

- Advertisement -

The news was welcomed by local party chair and parish councillor David Walker.

David Walker, Chair of North Shropshire Liberal Democrats, said:

“Helen Morgan has done more in her first two years than Owen Paterson did in his last 20.

“I live in West Felton, and people have really noticed a difference since Helen won. Finally we have a visible MP who gets things done and puts local people first – a breath of fresh air. We had high hopes when we first selected her for North Shropshire, and she has easily met and far exceeded those expectations.

“I’m really delighted that the membership has unanimously supported Helen in her re-selection, and can’t wait to get out on the doorstep campaigning for her in the next General Election.”

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, added:

“Representing North Shropshire in Parliament is an enormous privilege, and I am really pleased to be formally re-selected to stand for the newly-drawn constituency.

“There is a lot of work to do getting the voice of rural communities like ours heard. On big issues like the state of our health services, farming and public transport, we need voices in Parliament putting Shropshire first.

“The next election is going to be a fight between me and the Conservatives. If you want to get involved by delivering campaign leaflets, putting up a poster, or even standing for council, please get in touch – your support goes an incredibly long way.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP