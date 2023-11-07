Shropshire development ‘highly commended’ at national awards

Allscott Meads, the new community that is being developed on the site of the former sugar beet factory between Shrewsbury and Telford, has been Highly Commended at a prestigious national awards ceremony in London.

SJ Roberts Homes with Joel Dommett (host of the awards)

SJ Roberts Homes which is developing the site, picked up the ‘Highly Commended’ award in the ‘Best Regeneration Initiative’ category at the Housebuilder Awards 2023. It is the second time this year that the development has been recognised, having earlier been named ‘Placemaking Project of the Year’ in the Insider Midlands Residential Property Awards.

Commenting after the awards ceremony, Mike Sambrook of SJ Roberts Homes said:

“This is an unbelievable achievement for the whole SJ Roberts team. To be recognised alongside large, listed housebuilders on a national stage demonstrates the passion and commitment that has gone into transforming a brownfield site, into a thriving new community.

“When we secured the site from British Sugar in 2020, we did so with an ambitious vision for what a new housing development should be. We’ve always been confident that we’re realising that vision, but when it’s recognised by illustrious industry peers, alongside much larger projects, then it makes all the hard work worth it. This is an award, not just for SJ Roberts, but for Allscott Meads as whole.”

The Housebuilder Awards took place at a glittering black-tie event at The InterContinental Hotel at The O2 in London on November 2, 2023.