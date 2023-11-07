Experienced Creative Director joins Wellmeadow Consulting

Wellmeadow Consulting, centrally located in Shrewsbury, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Andy Hodnett as their new Creative Director.

Wellmeadow Managing Director, Dave Parry with Creative Director, Andy Hodnett

With nearly two decades of experience in the creative industry, Andy’s extensive background includes an impressive 18-year tenure at Yarrington. During his career, Andy has successfully contributed to a variety of projects for renowned businesses such as Beaver Bridges, iconsys, Mid Wales Leisure, Oswestry School, and Rybrook Automotive.

Wellmeadow Consulting was founded in 2010 by Dave Parry and Richard Buckle. The company provides support for privately owned companies looking to grow, with its combination of digital marketing support based on HubSpot and board-level strategic support.

- Advertisement -

In his new role as Creative Director, Andy will collaborate closely with the company’s owners to develop strategic marketing campaigns, oversee all creative endeavours, and lead a team of talented content creators.

Commenting on his new position, Andy Hodnett stated, “I am eagerly anticipating the opportunity to work with the exceptional team at Wellmeadow and to embrace this new challenge. Having had the privilege of collaborating with both national and local clients throughout my career, I am committed to leveraging my extensive experience in the creative industry to drive success in this role.

“Wellmeadow Consulting is more than just a business consulting firm. They provide a data-driven, creative approach that empowers small business owners to distinguish themselves in the market, attract new customers, and generate leads.”

Managing Director at Wellmeadow, Dave Parry added: “Andy’s arrival comes at an exciting time for the company. Over several years we have been steadily building an excellent creative team. With the creation of the post of Creative Director we are now ready to push forward with the next phase of our growth.”