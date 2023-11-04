RJAH hailed as exemplar for Catering Services

Recognition is on the menu for the Catering Department at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital – following a national independent review of hospital food, where the team was recognised as one of 21 NHS Trusts in the country to be hailed as exemplar.

Dan Hoggett, Catering Manager; Dan Johnson, Catering Assistant; and Paul Kavanagh-Fields, Chief Nurse and Patient Safety Officer; celebrating the team being hailed as exemplar

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital have been chosen to join the NHS Exemplar Trusts Programme for Catering for their innovation, high food standards and consistent service in providing food for staff, patients and visitors.

The Catering Team at the Trust are responsible for providing and serving meals to inpatients, as well as the day to day running of the onsite restaurant, Denbigh’s.

Sian Langford, Facilities Compliance Manager, said: “The Review into NHS Hospital Food recognises the importance of good nutrition in both patient recovery and general support for healthier living in the wider community.

“The Trusts selected as exemplar will serve as pilot sites for national initiatives and feedback to the wider group to raise standards. We are involved with topics such as menu choices, staff training, food safety management, food waste and much more.”

“It’s a real collaborative approach in a bid to share ideas and improve standards for the NHS nationwide.”

Dan Hoggett, Catering Manager, said: “We’re so pleased to have been chosen as an exemplar site, which is a testimony to the hard work of all the members of the team, and look forward to working with other Trusts to explore new ideas and initiatives.”

“Some examples of our good practice include developing bespoke menus for patients with specific needs, working with suppliers for the best possible and local produce and supporting staff wellbeing initiatives, including the cost-of-living measures.”

Being part of the programme is another boost to Dan’s team, who have recently been celebrated for serving the best food in the country by patients, for the 17th time in 18 years, as part of the annual Adult Inpatient Survey which is organised by the Care Quality Commission.

Two chefs from the team at the Oswestry-based hospital are also gunning for the prestigious NHS Chef of the Year 2023 crown, after making it through to the finals of the competition.

Paul Kavanagh-Fields, Chief Nurse and Patient Safety Officer, said: “Nutritious food plays a key part in ensuring our patients are able to make a quick recovery, and that they can go home after their procedure.

“I am delighted the team have been recognised in this way and I look forward to hearing more about the collaborative work going forward.”