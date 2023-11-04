7.8 C
Bus and Discuss launched in Telford to combat anti-social behaviour

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A new initiative to combat anti-social behaviour in Telford has been launched by West Mercia Police.

West Mercia Police has worked with Telford & Wrekin Council and Arriva to launch Bus and Discuss. Photo: West Mercia Police
West Mercia Police has worked with Telford & Wrekin Council and Arriva to launch Bus and Discuss. Photo: West Mercia Police

Bus and Discuss launched this week after a survey carried out by Telford & Wrekin Council found a percentage of women and girls feel unsafe at bus stops in the town.

West Mercia Police, working alongside the council and Arriva, came up with Bus and Discuss, which will see officers carrying out regular patrols on the town’s bus network.

This will allow people using public transport to speak to an officer if they have any concerns, and also reassure members of the public as the darker nights draw in.

Inspector Jodie Davies, from Telford’s Problem Solving Hub, said: “We strive to protect our communities across Telford by building trust and confidence, and I hope this new initiative will encourage open and constructive conversations between our officers and members of the public.

“We won’t be on every bus, every day, but we hope to get out and about as often as we can allowing people to talk to us if they have any concerns they wish to raise, and we are inviting people of all ages, and from all backgrounds, to chat freely with an officer if they see one whilst using a bus.”

