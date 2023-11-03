Tesco Express Dawley opens its doors on the high street

Tesco Express officially opened its doors in Dawley yesterday bringing a major convenience store to the town’s high street.

Telford & Wrekin Council Leader Councillor Shaun Davies with ward, town and parish councillors and the Tesco team

Telford & Wrekin Council Leader Councillor Shaun Davies with ward, town and parish councillors and the Tesco team

Telford & Wrekin Council Leader Councillor Shaun Davies joined ward, town and parish councillors and the Tesco team to officially cut the ribbon and celebrate the opening of the transformed former Co-op building.

- Advertisement -

The store is now a prominent addition to the high street giving local residents a wide selection of groceries and convenience items to choose from on their doorstep, as well as creating up to 15 new jobs for local people.

The property has been divided into three distinct units and the retail giant occupies a substantial portion of the former Co-op store.

Telford & Wrekin Council is continuing to work to improve Dawley High Street and this latest opening adds to the new Post Office which was secured and opened at Dawley’s Lifestyle Express store in April this year.

Telford & Wrekin Council Leader Councillor Shaun Davies (Lab), said: “We are delighted that Tesco Express is now open in Dawley which is great news for Dawley High Street and the residents of Dawley and beyond.

“In a very difficult trading environment, we’re doing as much as we can to transform Dawley High Street and the opening of this major retail store is a great example of that.

“We secured a new Post Office in Dawley earlier this year with extended opening hours and continue to make funding available to businesses through our Pride in Our High Street programme.

“It’s not easy, but we’re committed to delivering what residents have told us they want – a thriving Dawley High Street.

“The arrival of Tesco Express not only provides more shopping options for our community but also offer valuable employment opportunities for our residents.”

Councillors Andy Burford and Lyndsey Parker (Lab), Ward Members for Dawley & Aqueduct Ward, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Tesco Express to Dawley High Street, enhancing shopping choices for our vibrant community.”

Tesco operates 2,900 stores in the UK and Republic of Ireland, which includes over 2000 Express stores, and store numbers have been increasing since 2012.

Clive Rhodes, Tesco Express Dawley High Street Store Manager, said: “We are extremely excited to open our new store and helping to serve the local community.

“We want to continue to offer great value to our customers with a wide product range and the benefits of Tesco Clubcard and Clubcard pricing to our customers.

“15 new colleagues are joining the Dawley team from the local area and we know that local knowledge and experience will be so important as we look to build connections and play our part in the community.”