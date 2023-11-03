7.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 3, 2023
- Advertisement -

Construction underway on new affordable homes in Pontesbury

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Work is progressing on a housing development that will bring much-needed affordable housing to a Shropshire village.

Pontesbury Parish Council Chairman Duncan Fletcher, Housing Plus Group Development Manager Nick Powell, Head of Provider Management at Homes England Bhups Gosal, Shropshire Council’s housing enabling and development officer Maria Howell and Managing Director at SJ Roberts Construction Ltd Mike Sambrook
Pontesbury Parish Council Chairman Duncan Fletcher, Housing Plus Group Development Manager Nick Powell, Head of Provider Management at Homes England Bhups Gosal, Shropshire Council’s housing enabling and development officer Maria Howell and Managing Director at SJ Roberts Construction Ltd Mike Sambrook

Housing Plus Group appointed SJ Roberts Construction Ltd to build its development, on Mount Close, Pontesbury, which will deliver high quality housing for affordable rent and shared ownership.

The development, which is due to be completed next year, will see 18 new attractive homes take shape in the village. Fourteen of the properties will be available for affordable rent and four for shared ownership initially to those who have a local connection to the parish of Pontesbury.

- Advertisement -

It marks another key milestone in Housing Plus Group’s ambitious plans to build new homes for rent, shared ownership and outright sale in Staffordshire and Shropshire.

Nick Powell, Development Manager at Housing Plus Group, said: “We’re delighted to see the progress made on this exciting development in Pontesbury.

“Affordable housing schemes like this are vitally important to ensure that people with a strong local connection are given the opportunity to stay in their local area.”

The development will be a mix of two and three-bedroom homes and one and two-bedroom bungalows.

Representatives from Housing Plus Group joined Shropshire Council, Homes England and Pontesbury Parish Council for a recent site visit.

The visit offered an insight into the excellent progress being made by Housing Plus Group’s construction partner on the project, SJ Roberts Construction Ltd.

Mike Sambrook, Managing Director at SJ Roberts Construction Ltd, said: “The homes we’re building in Pontesbury mark the continuation of a positive collaboration between SJ Roberts Construction and Housing Plus Group and we’re excited to see the impact that these much-needed homes will have to the local community.

“Once completed, the residents of Mount Close will benefit from homes which include features such as solar PV panels and Air Source Heat Pumps. This will assist hugely with running costs of these vital homes.”

Housing Plus Group was awarded £1,000,000 in funding from Homes England for the project, a £200,000 grant from Shropshire Council and it has the backing of Pontesbury Parish Council.

Bhups Gosal, Head of Provider Management at Homes England, said: “As the Government’s housing and regeneration agency, accelerating housebuilding remains our number one priority. We are committed to supporting Housing Plus Group who have ambitions to build new homes and our investment through the Affordable Housing Programme allows us to do that. We’re delighted that this funding will enable Housing Plus Group to deliver much needed new homes in Pontesbury.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer grant funding for these much-needed affordable homes, keeping families together and enabling more of our residents to live their best lives.”

Nick Hignett, Shropshire Councillor for the Rea Valley Ward, added: “Pontesbury village and the surrounding hamlets are vibrant and desirable places to live. This development will help to keep some local residents in the area they love. Both myself and Pontesbury Parish Council look forward to its completion.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP