Construction underway on new affordable homes in Pontesbury

Work is progressing on a housing development that will bring much-needed affordable housing to a Shropshire village.

Pontesbury Parish Council Chairman Duncan Fletcher, Housing Plus Group Development Manager Nick Powell, Head of Provider Management at Homes England Bhups Gosal, Shropshire Council’s housing enabling and development officer Maria Howell and Managing Director at SJ Roberts Construction Ltd Mike Sambrook

Housing Plus Group appointed SJ Roberts Construction Ltd to build its development, on Mount Close, Pontesbury, which will deliver high quality housing for affordable rent and shared ownership.

The development, which is due to be completed next year, will see 18 new attractive homes take shape in the village. Fourteen of the properties will be available for affordable rent and four for shared ownership initially to those who have a local connection to the parish of Pontesbury.

It marks another key milestone in Housing Plus Group’s ambitious plans to build new homes for rent, shared ownership and outright sale in Staffordshire and Shropshire.

Nick Powell, Development Manager at Housing Plus Group, said: “We’re delighted to see the progress made on this exciting development in Pontesbury.

“Affordable housing schemes like this are vitally important to ensure that people with a strong local connection are given the opportunity to stay in their local area.”

The development will be a mix of two and three-bedroom homes and one and two-bedroom bungalows.

Representatives from Housing Plus Group joined Shropshire Council, Homes England and Pontesbury Parish Council for a recent site visit.

The visit offered an insight into the excellent progress being made by Housing Plus Group’s construction partner on the project, SJ Roberts Construction Ltd.

Mike Sambrook, Managing Director at SJ Roberts Construction Ltd, said: “The homes we’re building in Pontesbury mark the continuation of a positive collaboration between SJ Roberts Construction and Housing Plus Group and we’re excited to see the impact that these much-needed homes will have to the local community.

“Once completed, the residents of Mount Close will benefit from homes which include features such as solar PV panels and Air Source Heat Pumps. This will assist hugely with running costs of these vital homes.”

Housing Plus Group was awarded £1,000,000 in funding from Homes England for the project, a £200,000 grant from Shropshire Council and it has the backing of Pontesbury Parish Council.

Bhups Gosal, Head of Provider Management at Homes England, said: “As the Government’s housing and regeneration agency, accelerating housebuilding remains our number one priority. We are committed to supporting Housing Plus Group who have ambitions to build new homes and our investment through the Affordable Housing Programme allows us to do that. We’re delighted that this funding will enable Housing Plus Group to deliver much needed new homes in Pontesbury.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer grant funding for these much-needed affordable homes, keeping families together and enabling more of our residents to live their best lives.”

Nick Hignett, Shropshire Councillor for the Rea Valley Ward, added: “Pontesbury village and the surrounding hamlets are vibrant and desirable places to live. This development will help to keep some local residents in the area they love. Both myself and Pontesbury Parish Council look forward to its completion.”