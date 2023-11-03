New Equestrian arts production heads to Much Wenlock

Equestra, a world-class equestrian arts company, is bringing their first-ever show to Shropshire.

Led by show director Gallien Gautier, who has performed with some of the best equestrian arts companies around the world, such as Cavalia.

Gallien Gautier, along with a team of exceptional performers, has choreographed a brand-new show called ‘Aura’. This fully immersive and theatrical production celebrates the incredible bond between humans and horses.

The show will feature amazing stunts, trick riding, liberty, and classical dressage, performed by celebrated equestrian performers Mia Rodley, Greg Caruso, Florine Desort, Sienna Harrison, Edward Creamer and Mathieu Bianchi.

Gallien Gautier says ‘With Aura, we hope to evoke the emotions of our audience, sharing the unique bonds we have with our horses through a theatrical performance’.

To complement the energetic performances, the show will also feature live music by the talented group “Saxon Fire,” providing a dramatic soundtrack that enhances the overall experience. With spectacular lighting and stagecraft, the production promises to be visually stunning and emotionally captivating. Equestra’s show debut in the UK is certainly something to look forward to.

The performances will take place at the Cavalier Centre in Much Wenlock, with three shows to choose from: Friday, December 1st at 7pm, Saturday, December 2nd at 2pm (a relaxed performance designed for a more informal and sociable environment), and Saturday, December 2nd at 7.30pm.

Whether you’re a horse enthusiast or simply looking for a memorable way to start the festive season, Equestra’s show is not to be missed. It guarantees to captivate audiences of all ages, creating an experience that will leave lasting memories.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.equestra.co.uk