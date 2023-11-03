Dazzling Christmas events to light up Great Dawley

Great Dawley Town Council has unveiled a trio of free extraordinary Christmas events that will infuse the local community with festive magic.

With live music, entertainment, free rides, and more, the celebrations will light up Dawley, Dawley Bank and Malinslee.

Prepare for a winter wonderland with the annual Dawley Christmas Lights event on Saturday 18th November. From 12 PM to 6 PM, enjoy live music, entertainment, free rides, and festive attractions. Don’t forget to visit Santa at Dawley Park and experience the expanded ice rink.

On Friday 24th November, join in with the Malinslee Christmas Lights event, featuring new attractions like a UV Silent Disco and thanks to funding from Borough Councillors for Malinslee and Dawley Bank, Cllrs Shaun Davies and Cllr Elise Davies, through their Councillor Pride Funding, a bigger and better dazzling fireworks display starting at 6 PM.

In partnership with Lawley & Overdale Parish Council, Dawley Bank Festive Fun, on Friday 1st December from 5 PM to 7 PM, promises live music, entertainment, free inflatables, and a chance to meet Santa.

Councillor Shaun Davies (Lab), Chair of Great Dawley Town Council and Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council said:

“I am thrilled that for another year, Great Dawley Town Council have got 3 Christmas events across Great Dawley for the whole family to enjoy. All of which are completely free.”

“Whether you live in Malinslee, Dawley Bank or Dawley, there is bound to be something on for your family to enjoy over the coming weeks.”

“To make this year extra special, we have got the Ice Rink back in Dawley Park for 3 whole days. Bookings for skating sessions can be booked via our website. If that wasn’t enough, we also have two new attractions for Malinslee, including a 360 Degree Photo Booth, and a UV Silent Disco”