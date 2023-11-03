11.5 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 3, 2023
- Advertisement -

Beaver Bridges Ltd announce Internal Promotions

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Shrewsbury-based Beaver Bridges Ltd has announced the strengthening of its strategic growth plans with a series of internal promotions.

Newly promoted Richard Hinckley, Craig Woods and Clive Evans
Newly promoted Richard Hinckley, Craig Woods and Clive Evans

Richard Hinckley is promoted to the role of Business Director with Craig Woods, Head of Beaver Bridges Hire and Clive Evans Head of Sales.

Beaver Bridges Ltd continues to grow as a leading UK Specialist Bridge Design and Build Contractor which reflects the value Beaver Bridges puts on its people and the ongoing results for clients.

- Advertisement -

The firm is continuing to focus on both new and existing client relationships, while contributing to the sustained growth of the company.

Commenting on the appointments, CEO, Henry Beaver said: “As our business continues to grow and as we expand the range of bridges and services we offer to our clients, I am delighted that Richard, Craig and Clive have stepped up into these roles, their incredible industry knowledge and experience will be vital as we continue our ambitious plans to grow and develop our business.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP