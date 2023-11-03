Beaver Bridges Ltd announce Internal Promotions

Shrewsbury-based Beaver Bridges Ltd has announced the strengthening of its strategic growth plans with a series of internal promotions.

Newly promoted Richard Hinckley, Craig Woods and Clive Evans

Richard Hinckley is promoted to the role of Business Director with Craig Woods, Head of Beaver Bridges Hire and Clive Evans Head of Sales.

Beaver Bridges Ltd continues to grow as a leading UK Specialist Bridge Design and Build Contractor which reflects the value Beaver Bridges puts on its people and the ongoing results for clients.

The firm is continuing to focus on both new and existing client relationships, while contributing to the sustained growth of the company.

Commenting on the appointments, CEO, Henry Beaver said: “As our business continues to grow and as we expand the range of bridges and services we offer to our clients, I am delighted that Richard, Craig and Clive have stepped up into these roles, their incredible industry knowledge and experience will be vital as we continue our ambitious plans to grow and develop our business.”