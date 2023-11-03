Associate rural surveyor Ellen returns to Shropshire to join Halls

An associate rural surveyor has returned to her home county of Shropshire to progress her career with Halls, the independent firm of estate agents, chartered surveyors, auctioneers and valuers.

Associate rural surveyor Ellen Plowright

Ellen Plowright, 27, from Bridgnorth, joins the Rural Professional Services team led by associate director Louise Preece and Anne-Marie Brettell, head of professional valuations and infrastructure, at Halls’ Battlefield head office in Shrewsbury.

A farmer’s daughter, Ellen has moved to Halls from a Birmingham agency and has specialist experience of infrastructure work, compulsory purchase and compensation, as well as farm budgets, tenancies and agri grant applications.

She hopes to complete the British Institute of Agricultural Consultants (BIAC) qualification next year and cannot wait to start advising farmers across Shropshire and bordering counties.

“Having previously worked in Warwickshire, Mid Wales and Cheshire, I have now come home to Shropshire and looking forwards to working with farmers again,” said Ellen, a First Class Honours graduate in Rural Enterprise and Land Management from Harper Adams University.

“Halls is a well-respected, regional firm and I like the fact that its has livestock markets and covers everything. I would like to become the ‘go to’ person for farm budgets when farmers are seeking more land to develop to push the business forward or if they wish to get the next generation involved, because I know how hard that can be.

“There is a lot of infrastructure projects happening, not only government road programmes, but also power lines and windfarms. I am here to help farmers impacted by these projects.”

When she’s not working at Halls, Ellen is busy on the 500-acre beef and arable farm, which she runs with her father, Andrew Bryan. Her husband, David, also works on the farm and she has a particular interest in the herd of 50 Simmental crossbred and pedigree cattle, which she helped her father establish in 2017 when they sold their dairy herd.

Louise said: “We are delighted to welcome Ellen whose knowledge and experience strengthens and extends the range of professional services that Halls can now offer our existing and future clients. “She can transfer all the consultancy experience and knowledge that she has gained from working on major projects to help our clients with issues such as the North West Relief Road in Shrewsbury, overhead power lines crossing land and other infrastructure programmes.”