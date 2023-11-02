Shrewsbury man sentenced for drug driving following serious collision

A Shrewsbury man was sentenced to four years and two months on Tuesday for an incident that happened on the A488 at Hanwood, Shropshire on 16 August 2021.

Michael Wilkinson, 45, of The Crescent, Montford Bridge, was driving whilst under the influence of drugs and overtook a car, crossing solid white lines on the road. He collided head on with a lorry meaning three people were taken to local hospitals and one was airlifted to the QE hospital in Birmingham.

After a lengthy investigation, Mr Wilkinson was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving whilst disqualified, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and having no insurance.

He was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

PC Wootton, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “As investigating officer, I would like to thank everyone involved for their help, especially the patience of the two victims involved for the time that it has taken to get this matter to court.

“This is a satisfactory sentence and means we have taken a dangerous driver off the roads of West Mercia. I was one of the initial officers that attended the scene and was surprised that this collision was not a fatality.

“Drug driving is one of the national targets in trying to reduce road deaths and I hope this sentence sends out a message before drivers consider getting behind the wheel of a motor vehicle and driving whilst under the influence of drugs.”

Andy Melbourne, the driver of the lorry involved in the collision said: “Thank you for all the help, professionalism and support shown from all the West Mercia Roads Policing Officers involved in the investigation.

“As a result of the collision, I am still having trauma pain and receiving medical treatment that may last the rest of my life. The male found guilty showed no response to drug driving, but I am pleased with the result at Shrewsbury Crown Court.”