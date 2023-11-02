8.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury man sentenced for drug driving following serious collision

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Shrewsbury man was sentenced to four years and two months on Tuesday for an incident that happened on the A488 at Hanwood, Shropshire on 16 August 2021.

Michael Wilkinson, 45, of The Crescent, Montford Bridge, was driving whilst under the influence of drugs and overtook a car, crossing solid white lines on the road. He collided head on with a lorry meaning three people were taken to local hospitals and one was airlifted to the QE hospital in Birmingham.

After a lengthy investigation, Mr Wilkinson was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving whilst disqualified, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and having no insurance.

- Advertisement -

He was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

PC Wootton, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “As investigating officer, I would like to thank everyone involved for their help, especially the patience of the two victims involved for the time that it has taken to get this matter to court.

“This is a satisfactory sentence and means we have taken a dangerous driver off the roads of West Mercia. I was one of the initial officers that attended the scene and was surprised that this collision was not a fatality.

“Drug driving is one of the national targets in trying to reduce road deaths and I hope this sentence sends out a message before drivers consider getting behind the wheel of a motor vehicle and driving whilst under the influence of drugs.”

Andy Melbourne, the driver of the lorry involved in the collision said: “Thank you for all the help, professionalism and support shown from all the West Mercia Roads Policing Officers involved in the investigation.

“As a result of the collision, I am still having trauma pain and receiving medical treatment that may last the rest of my life. The male found guilty showed no response to drug driving, but I am pleased with the result at Shrewsbury Crown Court.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP