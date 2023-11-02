Progress continues on Telford’s Digital Skills and Enterprise Hub

Construction is well underway for the Digital Skills and Enterprise Hub in Telford’s Station Quarter, a project set to offer advanced education and support for business start-ups.

Progress is being made on Telford’s Digital Skills and Enterprise Hub in Station Quarter. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Led by Telford & Wrekin Council in collaboration with educational partners Telford College and Harper Adams University, this initiative is poised to become a central hub for digital and business learning in the region.

More than just a place of learning, this hub serves as a bridge from education to employment. The primary goal is to attract and retain young talent, upskill residents of all ages, and aid businesses in their growth journeys.

The courses to be offered here are carefully designed to equip individuals with the skills that employers are seeking, thus fostering business growth and diversification.

The curriculum planned for delivery at the Digital Skills and Enterprise Hub encompasses a wide range of digital studies, including computer science, infrastructure, and digital support, offering courses ranging from level 1 to level 5.

These programmes cater to full-time 16-18 students, part-time adults, and apprentices. Additionally, mathematics courses are on the agenda, supporting the Levelling Up initiative, including functional skills and GCSE courses for adults, and computer science and further mathematics for pre-16 pupils in collaboration with local schools.

For Telford College, the investment in Station Quarter is an opportunity to make its curriculum even more accessible to people across the borough, and to help local employers develop the sort of skilled workforce they require – providing local people with a vital pathway to higher quality and better paid careers.

Harper Adams University, known for its forward-thinking approach to Digital and Engineering, is set to offer a range of degrees, including Applied Data Science, Robotics, Automation & Mechatronics, Engineering Business Management, and Digital Manufacturing.

This partnership further enhances the hub’s impact by aligning it even more closely with industry leaders and experts.

The facility will also provide business support services and flexible enterprise incubator accommodations, making it an attractive destination for new or young enterprises in the digital and related sectors to establish and expand in the town centre.

Graham Wynn, Chair of Telford Town Deal Board, underscored the significance of this project, stating, “The Towns Fund programme aims to rejuvenate towns and drive long-term economic growth.

“Through the Government’s Towns Fund program, Telford secured £17 million of funding to help advance the transformation of Telford Town Centre.”

Graham Guest, Principal and CEO of Telford College, said: “This is a unique alliance between industry and education, elevating aspirations, shaping our future workforce, and contributing to economic success in the area.

“Our courses at Station Quarter will be targeted towards equipping people for careers in sectors such as cybersecurity, AI and robotics, virtual and augmented reality, cloud computing, wireless technologies, 5G innovation, and much more.”

Professor Ken Sloan, Vice Chancellor of Harper Adams University, added, “The Digital Skills and Enterprise Hub is poised to become a dynamic learning environment that nurtures talent, fosters collaboration, and contributes to the growth of digital skills in Telford.”

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services), said: “The steel frames now in place signify tangible progress toward our vision. It is a testament to Telford’s commitment to providing diverse and industry-relevant education, thereby driving economic growth in the borough.”