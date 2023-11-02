9.3 C
More than 350 people visit Smithfield Riverside consultation events in Shrewsbury

More than 350 people attended drop-in events last week, as part of a four-week public consultation on the Smithfield Riverside regeneration project in Shrewsbury town centre.

Artist's impression of Smithfield Riverside Phase 1. Image: FaulknerBrowns Architects
Artist’s impression of Smithfield Riverside Phase 1. Image: FaulknerBrowns Architects

Held in Shropshire Local in The Darwin centre, visitors came along to meet the project team, find more information about the planned phase one development, and share their views.

Led by the council and its development manager, RivingtonHark, Smithfield Riverside is the ambitious regeneration project set to transform the area between the River Severn, The Darwin centre, Roushill and Raven Meadows in Shrewsbury town centre.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s deputy Leader, said:

“Since the consultation launched it’s been clear to see local people are really interested in this exciting project, and really want this regeneration to create a place in Shrewsbury which people really care about, and take pride in.

“It’s been great for the project team to meet such a diverse set of residents, all with their own different ideas and opinions for the future Smithfield Riverside, and this feedback will be instrumental in shaping phase one plans moving forward. Early analysis from the feedback collated so far has mostly been positive and constructive.

“Whilst the drop-in events have finished, it’s certainly not too late to visit Shropshire Local before Wednesday 15 November, to view the consultation boards and the architectural model.

“If you can’t make it to Shropshire Local, the consultation materials are available to view at your local library, or the consultation website, so please share the word with friends, family, and neighbours, as the more feedback we receive, the better!”

You can visit Shropshire Local to view the consultation materials Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm, excluding Thursday 2 November and Wednesday 8 November.

To share your feedback, please visit the consultation website smithfieldriverside.com.

Features

Features

