Shropshire
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Undercover sting targets taxi drivers risking public safety

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Drivers of private hire cars who pick up passengers off the street, putting their safety at risk, have been targeted in a council operation in Telford and Wrekin.

Taxi Driver

It is a criminal offence for private hire drivers to ply for hire, meaning accepting a fare that has not been pre-booked. Only hackney carriages can be flagged down on the street or at taxi ranks.

During an operation earlier this month, officers posing as customers approached drivers of private hire vehicles and asked to be taken to a destination. It is encouraging that all but one refused the fare. The driver, who was licensed by another authority, could now face prosecution.

These undercover operations are carried out by Telford & Wrekin Council, working with neighbouring authorities and the police, to ensure drivers stick to the rules and don’t put the safety of passengers at risk.

What are the dangers of not pre-booking?

If a private hire driver picks up a passenger off the street their insurance will be invalid and they will not be covered if they have an accident.

Drivers who ply for hire are not booked through their operator meaning there is no record of the journey if a complaint is made.

Book directly with the operator

Councillor Richard Overton (Labour), Deputy Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and Cabinet Member for Homes and Enforcement said:

“Telford & Wrekin Council is working to protect the public and our officers are out at night targeting taxi drivers who illegally ply for hire and are prepared to transport people without insurance.

“We expect drivers licensed by us, and those licensed by other local authorities operating in Telford and Wrekin, to follow the law and maintain the highest standards. It is pleasing that during the latest operation drivers licensed by Telford & Wrekin said no to the fare advising the undercover customers to pre-book. They took the right action.

“The safest way to use a private hire taxi is to book directly with the operator. This means a customer will be driven by a licensed, insured driver and there will be a record of their journey.

“It’s not worth drivers breaking the terms of their licence as they face a fine and could have their licence revoked. We will not hesitate to prosecute those who ignore the rules designed to keep people safe which is our top priority. Not only this but drivers who operate illegally undermine legitimate drivers providing a safe service.”

