12.2 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Advertisement -

New Shropshire recruitment agency set to revolutionise local job market

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

A new recruitment agency founded by industry veterans Kieran Evans and Alex Edwards is set to revolutionise the local job market.

Recsure Personnel Co-Directors Kieran Evans and Alex Edwards
Recsure Personnel Co-Directors Kieran Evans and Alex Edwards

With a combined experience of over 10 years in the recruitment industry, Evans and Edwards bring a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and a passion for connecting exceptional talent with forward-thinking businesses.

Based in Telford Recsure Personnel maintains a strong presence throughout Shropshire and Powys with candidates readily available in Shrewsbury, Welshpool, Newtown, Oswestry, and surrounding areas.

- Advertisement -

This strategic positioning ensures employers have access to the best talent, regardless of location. Their deep understanding of the local job market, coupled with an extensive network of contacts, positions them as a vital resource for businesses looking to build high-performing teams and individuals seeking meaningful career opportunities.

Kieran Evans, Co-Director of Recsure Personnel, said: “We are thrilled to launch Recsure Personnel and contribute to the growth and success of our local community.

Alex and I are dedicated to not only matching the right candidates with the right roles, but also fostering long-lasting relationships that drive organizational success.”

Co-Director Alex Edwards echoed this sentiment, stating, “Having spent many years in the recruitment industry, we’ve witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of strategic talent acquisition. With Recsure Personnel, we’re excited to bring this level of expertise and commitment to our clients, helping them achieve their business objectives.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP