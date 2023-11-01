New Shropshire recruitment agency set to revolutionise local job market

A new recruitment agency founded by industry veterans Kieran Evans and Alex Edwards is set to revolutionise the local job market.

Recsure Personnel Co-Directors Kieran Evans and Alex Edwards

With a combined experience of over 10 years in the recruitment industry, Evans and Edwards bring a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and a passion for connecting exceptional talent with forward-thinking businesses.

Recsure Personnel maintains a strong presence throughout Shropshire and Powys with candidates readily available in Shrewsbury, Welshpool, Newtown, Oswestry, and surrounding areas.

Based in Telford

This strategic positioning ensures employers have access to the best talent, regardless of location. Their deep understanding of the local job market, coupled with an extensive network of contacts, positions them as a vital resource for businesses looking to build high-performing teams and individuals seeking meaningful career opportunities.

Kieran Evans, Co-Director of Recsure Personnel, said: “We are thrilled to launch Recsure Personnel and contribute to the growth and success of our local community.

“Alex and I are dedicated to not only matching the right candidates with the right roles, but also fostering long-lasting relationships that drive organizational success.”

Co-Director Alex Edwards echoed this sentiment, stating, “Having spent many years in the recruitment industry, we’ve witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of strategic talent acquisition. With Recsure Personnel, we’re excited to bring this level of expertise and commitment to our clients, helping them achieve their business objectives.”