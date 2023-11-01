12.2 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
MyWorkwear shortlisted for Young Professionals Award

Embroidered and printed clothing supplier MyWorkwear, has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Young Professional Team of the Year award at the Insider Midlands Young Professionals Awards 2023.

Members of the MyWorkwear sales team with Co-Managing Director, James Worthington
The dynamic sales team at MyWorkwear boasts an average age of just 26 years old while playing a crucial role as a direct link between the company and its customers.

They played a big role in exceeding targets, achieving a 32% increase in growth year on year in the past financial year.

The company’s award submission detailed the steps it has taken over the past 12 months to improve communication and collaboration both internally and externally to provide the very best experience for its customers.

Co-Owner and Co-Managing Director of MyWorkwear, James Worthington, said: “We are incredibly proud of our sales team for being shortlisted for this award.

“It is proof of not just their hard work, but the dedication of the whole MyWorkwear team in putting our customers first. We are up against some great competition and are very proud of this achievement.”

The final will take place on 7th December 2023 at the Macdonald Burlington Hotel in Birmingham.

