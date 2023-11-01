McPhillips appointed as contractor for Bruderer UK’s new Telford factory and showroom

Construction work on a new 48,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Telford is due to start shortly after Bruderer UK announced the approved contractor for the project.

Gareth Edwards (Design & Planning Associates), Chris Walker, Paul Inions (both McPhillips), Andreas Fischer (Board Member of Bruderer), Adrian Haller (Bruderer UK), Reto Bruderer (CEO of Bruderer), Ben Jones, Rob Orchard (both Cyril Orchard Group), Alec Sykes and Simon Walker (both McPhillips)

The world’s leading manufacturer of high-speed presses, which has been based in the UK for 55 years, has appointed local specialist McPhillips to lead on the build of its bespoke factory and showroom.

Creation of a dedicated competence centre – capable of servicing new and pre-owned machines as well as showcasing new models and turnkey solutions – will take eleven months to complete and will provide a ‘gateway’ building for the new Hortonwood West scheme.

The development is a real Shropshire affair, with Telford-based Cyril Orchard Group project managing and Design & Planning Associates in Oswestry providing the architectural drawings.

“We are really pleased to be working with three local experts in their respective fields, all of whom are all passionate about creating a world class new home for Bruderer in Telford,” commented Adrian Haller, Managing Director of Bruderer UK.

“McPhillips is a proven contractor and we’re looking forward to seeing groundworks start shortly, with the frame due to be up by early Spring and then fit out set to take place from June.”

Bruderer UK has seen demand for its high-speed presses and full turnkey tooling/production solutions rise to record levels and this has driven the plan to relocate from Luton to a purpose-built factory and showroom in Shropshire.

The move will create four new jobs and the launch of a new apprenticeship programme to help futureproof the workforce and industry talent of the future.

Bruderer CEO Reto Bruderer and Board Member Andreas Fischer flew in from Switzerland to join UK MD Adrian Haller for the ‘groundbreaking’ ceremony held earlier this week.

Paul Inions, Managing Director of McPhillips, was also at the event and added his support:

“This is a major win for our business and brings yet another global manufacturer to Telford. Importantly, we are working with a client who wants to make a statement with the building, creating a facility and showroom that is pleasing on the eye, energy efficient and a fantastic place to work for its staff. We’re going to make that dream come true.”

For the first time in the UK, Bruderer customers will have a state-of-the-art demonstration centre to explore its latest high-speed presses and even set-up tooling projects to prove-out the effectiveness of the machine.

Training will also be completed on-site, and it is anticipated that several ‘open houses’ will be held to encourage young people to consider a career in the engineering and manufacturing industry.

Rob Orchard, Managing Director of Cyril Orchard Group, went on to add: “This project has been four years in the making, and I’m delighted that we are now finally at the stage where we will be helping make Bruderer’s vision become a reality.”

Design & Planning Associates’ Gareth Edwards concluded: “The building will combine the latest construction materials with thermal management technology, including consideration to install photovoltaic panels and air source heat pumps to maximise energy efficiency.

“We’ve been able to overcome some complex issues to design a visually striking facility that gives Bruderer a new home they will be proud of.”