12.2 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Advertisement -

Cold Move complete mountain climb for Hope House Children’s Hospices

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

An amazing team of colleagues from Cold Move in Oswestry have raised more than £1,500 for Hope House Children’s Hospices by climbing Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon).

A team from Cold Move in Oswestry have raised more than £1,500 for Hope House Children’s Hospices
A team from Cold Move in Oswestry have raised more than £1,500 for Hope House Children’s Hospices

The team of six reached new heights in their recent challenge to raise the magnificent money which will support seriously ill children and their families.

Bravely taking the ascent following the Pyg Track, the team conquered the challenge in a total of seven hours all while battling steep rock faces and foggy weather. 

- Advertisement -

Team leader, Oliver Woodward, said: “For the ascent we took the Pyg Track which was tough and we actually had to climb and scramble part of the way up. It was a great experience though and we all really enjoyed it.

“We wanted to do the challenge to support a local cause and all agreed that our efforts would go towards raising money for Hope House.”

Hope House fundraiser, Vicky Bradbeer, said: We really appreciate the team at Cold Move choosing Hope House Children’s Hospices to raise money for with their Snowdon walk.

“Without the support from our local community we wouldn’t be able to be here to provide the much needed care and support to local seriously ill children and families. They raised a great amount by taking on the challenge, thank you to all of the team who took part and to everyone who donated.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP