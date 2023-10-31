13.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Advertisement -

Unique art event raises £12.5k for charities

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A unique Shropshire art event, for which customers queued overnight, raised over £12,500 for charity.

Tina Boyle, Jonathan Soden and Jocelyne Fildes, organisers of The Secret Artist Sale
Tina Boyle, Jonathan Soden and Jocelyne Fildes, organisers of The Secret Artist Sale

The Secret Artist Sale has now made the final presentations to its five chosen charities – Breast Cancer Now, Lingen Davies, Alzheimer’s Society, Shropshire Wildlife Trust and Severn Hospice.

The exciting initiative featured 250 pieces of work by some of the region’s best-known names, as well as international and emerging artists.

- Advertisement -

Jonathan Soden of The Soden Collection in Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, which hosts the August event, said: “We have now handed over all the money we raised to our five good causes.

“The event was a huge success – we were overwhelmed by the generosity of the artists who donated work and by the response of the public.

“One man travelled from Warwickshire to queue up overnight and there was a line of people down Wyle Cop waiting for us to open.

“Everyone was blown away by the quality of the art on show and there was a wonderful atmosphere in the gallery.”

Emma Backhouse, acting chief executive offices of Lingen Davies said: “The Secret Artist Sale is a fabulous event and Lingen Davies was delighted to be chosen as one of the beneficiaries.

“We are thrilled that it raised such an impressive amount and a big well done to everyone involved in organising.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP