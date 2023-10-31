Unique art event raises £12.5k for charities

A unique Shropshire art event, for which customers queued overnight, raised over £12,500 for charity.
The Secret Artist Sale has now made the final presentations to its five chosen charities – Breast Cancer Now, Lingen Davies, Alzheimer’s Society, Shropshire Wildlife Trust and Severn Hospice.
The exciting initiative featured 250 pieces of work by some of the region’s best-known names, as well as international and emerging artists.
Jonathan Soden of The Soden Collection in Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, which hosts the August event, said: “We have now handed over all the money we raised to our five good causes.
“The event was a huge success – we were overwhelmed by the generosity of the artists who donated work and by the response of the public.
“One man travelled from Warwickshire to queue up overnight and there was a line of people down Wyle Cop waiting for us to open.
“Everyone was blown away by the quality of the art on show and there was a wonderful atmosphere in the gallery.”
Emma Backhouse, acting chief executive offices of Lingen Davies said: “The Secret Artist Sale is a fabulous event and Lingen Davies was delighted to be chosen as one of the beneficiaries.
“We are thrilled that it raised such an impressive amount and a big well done to everyone involved in organising.”