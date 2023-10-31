Two Shrewsbury schools to benefit from £5,000 donation

Shoppers at Shrewsbury Tesco Express in the town centre have chosen to give £5,000 to a team of fundraisers who help raise funding for local schools in Shrewsbury as part of its Stronger Starts campaign.

Ian Pembroke and Louise Pembroke pulling the golden token in store

Recently, 100 large Tesco stores were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find specially created gold versions of its iconic blue voting token worth £500,000 in grants to local good causes.

Haughmond Federation Fundraisers were one of three local charities and school projects available to vote for in the Shrewsbury Pride Hill Express store with the chance of receiving the £5,000 Golden Grant.

The Haughmond group consists of a team of fundraisers who volunteer their time to raise money and host events for local Shrewsbury children. Funding from Tesco’s Stronger Starts campaign will help support a Play Time Project which aims to improve the quality of lunchtime play for children at both Harlescott Junior School and Sundorne Infants School and Nursery.

Customers who found a golden token were able to choose which local school or community project will receive a £5,000 Golden Grant to spend on equipment or healthy food to help give children a stronger start in life.

The aim of the grant is to help schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, and equipment for healthy activities.

With many small, often volunteer-run groups facing rising costs, Stronger Starts grants are vital at the moment to help them keep going.

Claire De Silva, head of communities and local media at Tesco, said: “Our Super Saturday events across the country were a really fun occasion in store, with our colleagues and customers really keen to get involved and be a part of choosing which local good cause received the £5,000 grant. Hopefully this will help to make a difference to everyone that they continue to support within our communities.”

Golden Grants are awarded twice a year and are part of Tesco Stronger Starts, a £5m grant programme in partnership with Groundwork UK.

Since Tesco launched its Community Grants programme in 2016, more than £100million has been given to more than 50,000 local schools and community groups.