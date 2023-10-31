11 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Two seriously injured following collision on A458 at Harley, Cressage

Chris Pritchard
By Chris Pritchard

Two men have been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on the A458 between Cressage and Much Wenlock this afternoon.

The collision involved two cars and took place at around 1.50pm at Harley, Cressage.

The two casualties were released from vehicles by fire crews using Holmatro equipment and handed to the care of the ambulance service.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman says: “On arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in a collision.

“One male patient was found in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support before he was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further treatment.

“A second man was cut free from his vehicle with the assistance of fire colleagues and treated by medics for serious injuries before being airlifted to the same hospital for further treatment.”

Two fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Cosford and the Midlands Air Ambulances from Cosford and Strensham to the scene.

Also at the scene of the incident were West Mercia Police.

