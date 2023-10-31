13.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Advertisement -

Shropshire Council awarded £187,000 for primary school cycle training

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council has been awarded more than £180,000 from the Department for Transport to continue delivering Bikeability cycle training to primary school children across the county in the 2024/25 financial year.

Bikeability is designed to encourage safe and confident cycling for children and adults through a range of modules aimed at various ages and abilities
Bikeability is designed to encourage safe and confident cycling for children and adults through a range of modules aimed at various ages and abilities

The money is an initial grant of £187,631, with the possibility that more funding may follow. The grant is £21,000 more than was awarded last year.

It will pay for the continued delivery of Bikeability balance bike training – getting younger children used to riding without pedals – and Level 1, 2 and 3 Bikeability training, which gives older children the opportunity to learn the skills needed to travel to school safely on a bike.

- Advertisement -

The funding is part of Government plans to ensure that every child receives Bikeability training by the time they finish primary school – an aim shared by the council.

In Shropshire Bikeability is provided by Shropshire Council in partnership with Learn Cycling, Shropshire’s cycle training provider.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said:
“This funding award is great news for Shropshire’s primary school children. Teaching children cycling skills early on is very important for their confidence and ultimately their safety and this funding will enable us to continue providing this valuable training.

“Bikeability training builds from learning skills on the playground to completing independent journeys and provides children with valuable exercise and a positive early introduction to cycling is a fantastic form of physical activity.”

The majority of funding for Bikeability will be allocated to Level 2/Level 1&2 combined in order to meet the Government’s manifesto commitment to reach 80% of year 6 children in England by March 2025. Shropshire Council’s funding has been allocated to ensure that 2606 Year 6 children receive Level 2/Level 1&2 combined training in the year 24/25.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP