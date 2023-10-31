Shropshire Council awarded £187,000 for primary school cycle training

Shropshire Council has been awarded more than £180,000 from the Department for Transport to continue delivering Bikeability cycle training to primary school children across the county in the 2024/25 financial year.

Bikeability is designed to encourage safe and confident cycling for children and adults through a range of modules aimed at various ages and abilities

The money is an initial grant of £187,631, with the possibility that more funding may follow. The grant is £21,000 more than was awarded last year.

It will pay for the continued delivery of Bikeability balance bike training – getting younger children used to riding without pedals – and Level 1, 2 and 3 Bikeability training, which gives older children the opportunity to learn the skills needed to travel to school safely on a bike.

The funding is part of Government plans to ensure that every child receives Bikeability training by the time they finish primary school – an aim shared by the council.

In Shropshire Bikeability is provided by Shropshire Council in partnership with Learn Cycling, Shropshire’s cycle training provider.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said:

“This funding award is great news for Shropshire’s primary school children. Teaching children cycling skills early on is very important for their confidence and ultimately their safety and this funding will enable us to continue providing this valuable training.

“Bikeability training builds from learning skills on the playground to completing independent journeys and provides children with valuable exercise and a positive early introduction to cycling is a fantastic form of physical activity.”

The majority of funding for Bikeability will be allocated to Level 2/Level 1&2 combined in order to meet the Government’s manifesto commitment to reach 80% of year 6 children in England by March 2025. Shropshire Council’s funding has been allocated to ensure that 2606 Year 6 children receive Level 2/Level 1&2 combined training in the year 24/25.