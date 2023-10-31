New mid-Shropshire grant scheme expanded in response to cost of living crisis

A new grant scheme for Mid-Shropshire communities is being expanded after organisers were inundated with applications.

Representatives of the Godolphin Edwards Fund and the Community Foundation – Leanne Macpherson (Head of Programmes at the Community Foundation), Rev Geoff Garrett, Jeanette Plant, Michael McElhinney, John Davies, all of the Godolphin Edwards Fund, Steve Adams of the Community Foundation, Kathryn Davies, new chair of the grants panel, and Faye Williams of the Community Foundation

Local charity, the Community Foundation for Shropshire, announced in early October that it was giving away grants of up to £2,500 to communities. In response to the needs of the people in the communities, grants will now be open to individuals in need.

Individual applications are now welcome of between £100-£500. People must live in the parishes of Acton Burnell, Frodesley, Pitchford, Langley & Ruckley. Grants will be given for items like transport costs, education materials and solid fuel and oil and every application will be assessed on a case-by-case basis. For more information contact the Community Foundation now on 01743 295900 or visit www.shropshire.foundation.

The scheme will be open year-round, but advisors will meet to make decisions twice a year, in May and November. Applicants are urged to apply as soon as possible to be considered for the November grant giving phase. As this is an endowment fund, it will be open in perpetuity.

The funding comes from The Godolphin Edwards Trust which was set up in 1750 to administer allotment plots in south Shrewsbury to ensure the poor could grow their own food and eat healthy vegetables and fruit. The remit has developed over the last 300 years, but with an ageing group of trustees restricted in what they could grant, there was a need to refresh and revitalise the trust to increase its impact. They approached the Community Foundation for Shropshire to make it fit for the future, and now the grant giving remit will increase to include broader community uses focused on health, exercise, and disadvantage, and benefit more people than ever before.

The Community Foundation is cause ‘neutral’, which means that it does not support one specific sort of charitable cause. It can respond to the changing needs in the community and ensure that grants schemes are always relevant to what is needed. They are experts in meeting unseen and unmet needs in the community.

Leanne Macpherson, Head of Programmes at The Community Foundation for Shropshire said, “We originally opened this programme a few weeks ago to benefit organisations across Acton Burnell, Frodesley, Pitchford, Langley & Ruckley. Since then, we’ve received repeated requests from people across the area stating that they are in need. Whilst this fund was originally aimed at organisations, we’ve now decided to open it up so that individuals can benefit, and to make sure we are addressing the need that exists in our local communities.

“We’ve had two key groups ask us for help. Young people up to the age of 25 and those over 60. Many of those in the younger age group have been asking for help with their education…books and other learning materials plus transport. Transport is also a request from older people. Also help with their fuel costs.

“I am pleased we have been able to expand the scheme quickly. We have extensive expertise and experience of managing schemes across Shropshire and in neighbouring Staffordshire and due to this were able to act fast.

“Mid-Shropshire is very much a rural community with few or no bus routes restricting movement for many, for example, like going to college. Also, many homes aren’t on mains gas. We have seen these issues before and with winter coming we need to help these people.”

The Community Foundation for Shropshire has been operating since 2001 and has awarded more than £2.5 million in grants across Shropshire. An approved distributor across Shropshire of grants funded by government, local authorities and statutory agencies, plus national charities like Arts Council England, and businesses such as Nationwide Building Society and the Co-op.

They are also the first to respond by way of emergency appeals. Over the last few years, they have managed several high profile appeals in Shropshire and Telford, to help with winter fuel costs, covid, local floods, the cost-of-living crisis, and Ukrainian refugees.

The Community Foundation for Shropshire are members of UKCF (United Kingdom Community Foundations) and are accredited to exceptionally high standards through the UKCF accreditation system, and the ISO9001 management standards. They have the experience, expertise, regional and nationwide support to manage multiple, large scale grant giving initiatives across Shropshire.

Leanne continued, “To apply go to www.shropshire.foundation/godolphinedwards or call 01743 295900. It’s very straightforward and my team and I are here to help.”