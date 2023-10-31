13.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Advertisement -

Man rescued by fire crews from River Severn in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man has been rescued from the River Severn in Shrewsbury this morning.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Sydney Avenue around 6.23am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit and the Water Rescue Unit from Baschurch, Shrewsbury and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

- Advertisement -

The man was rescued from the water by fire crews and left in the care of the ambulance service.

Emergency services were at the scene for around 40 minutes.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Business

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

- Advertisement -

Features

Load more

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP