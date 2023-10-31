Man rescued by fire crews from River Severn in Shrewsbury

A man has been rescued from the River Severn in Shrewsbury this morning.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Sydney Avenue around 6.23am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit and the Water Rescue Unit from Baschurch, Shrewsbury and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

The man was rescued from the water by fire crews and left in the care of the ambulance service.

Emergency services were at the scene for around 40 minutes.